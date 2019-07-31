Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Comparing side by side

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 20.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.7. The Current Ratio of rival Tyme Technologies Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.5% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.3% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. About 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.