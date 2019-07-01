Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 146.88 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 while its Quick Ratio is 20.7. On the competitive side is, Revance Therapeutics Inc. which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 8.1 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $41.75, with potential upside of 227.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 87.9% respectively. 8.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.