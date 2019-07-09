Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Comparing side by side

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 144.34 N/A -3.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 20.7 while its Current Ratio is 20.7. Meanwhile, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Revance Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41.75 average price target and a 233.73% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 87.9%. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.4%. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.