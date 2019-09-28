Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Comparing side by side

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 33.30M -1.35 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 16.32M -1.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 336,024,217.96% 0% 0% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 125,925,925.93% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Its competitor Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 63.11% for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $13. Meanwhile, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential downside is -16.35%. The information presented earlier suggests that Rubius Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 99.4%. 2.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.