Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 33.30M -1.35 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 16.00M -2.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 342,240,493.32% 0% 0% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 716,460,684.22% 0% 0%

Liquidity

18.6 and 18.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 65.61% at a $13 average target price. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a 239.51% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.