Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Contrasting side by side

Since Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.6. The Current Ratio of rival OncoCyte Corporation is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.8. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OncoCyte Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 31.2%. 2.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance while OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.