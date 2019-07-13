Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Comparison side by side

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 20.7 while its Current Ratio is 20.7. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk A/S has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.5% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Insiders owned 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.