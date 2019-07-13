Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 83 15.09 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.7 and a Quick Ratio of 20.7. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $105.4, while its potential upside is 22.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 0%. Insiders owned 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -1.74% weaker performance while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 10.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.