Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 241.76 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $13, and a 25.97% upside potential. On the other hand, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s potential upside is 118.70% and its average target price is $40. The data provided earlier shows that MeiraGTx Holdings plc appears more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 36.6%. About 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.