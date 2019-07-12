Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Contrasting side by side

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1450.54 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Its competitor Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.5% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. About 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.