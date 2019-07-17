Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Comparison side by side

Both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.89 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7. Competitively, MannKind Corporation has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, MannKind Corporation’s potential upside is 205.50% and its average price target is $3.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.5% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.4%. Competitively, MannKind Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.