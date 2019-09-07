Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Comparing side by side

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 32.41 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 has Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6. Competitively, Compugen Ltd. has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Ratings and Recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 133.79%.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 24.3%. Insiders held 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance.

On 5 of the 8 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.