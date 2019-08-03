Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Comparing side by side

Both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.39 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares. About 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.