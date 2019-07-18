Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Comparing side by side

Both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 20.7 while its Current Ratio is 20.7. Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Chiasma Inc.’s potential upside is 129.98% and its consensus price target is $13.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 66.4% respectively. 8.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -1.74% weaker performance while Chiasma Inc. has 93.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.