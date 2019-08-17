Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Comparing side by side

Since Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Its competitor Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has an average price target of $15.5, with potential upside of 123.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has 58.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.