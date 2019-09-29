Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Comparison side by side

Both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 33.30M -1.35 0.00 ArQule Inc. 9 -2.51 93.06M -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 340,143,003.06% 0% 0% ArQule Inc. 1,088,421,052.63% -29.1% -20.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6. Competitively, ArQule Inc. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 63.11%. ArQule Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average target price and a 28.57% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Rubius Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than ArQule Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 77.4%. 2.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.