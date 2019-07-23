Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Comparison side by side

Since Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 19.10 N/A -8.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 20.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.7. The Current Ratio of rival Aravive Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aravive Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 28%. Insiders held roughly 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -1.74% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 82.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aravive Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.