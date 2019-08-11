Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Comparing side by side

Both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.6. The Current Ratio of rival Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6, which is potential 132.56% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 35.1%. 2.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.