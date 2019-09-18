Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Allakos Inc. 50 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.6. The Current Ratio of rival Allakos Inc. is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.5. Allakos Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 27.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Allakos Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Allakos Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.