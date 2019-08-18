Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) Analysts See $-0.45 EPS; Tudor Investment Et Al Has Trimmed Imax (IMAX) Stake

Analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to report $-0.45 EPS on August, 30.They anticipate $2.88 EPS change or 86.49% from last quarter’s $-3.33 EPS. After having $-0.42 EPS previously, Rubius Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.11% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 298,955 shares traded or 27.69% up from the average. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) has declined 39.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.46% the S&P500.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased Imax Corporation (IMAX) stake by 78.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 43,481 shares as Imax Corporation (IMAX)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 12,092 shares with $274,000 value, down from 55,573 last quarter. Imax Corporation now has $1.30B valuation. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 449,595 shares traded or 14.59% up from the average. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 03/04/2018 – IMAX REACHES AGREEMENT WITH JINYI FOR 30 THEATERS IN CHINA; 07/03/2018 Hovione Sells the iMAX Business; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI GENERAL CULTURAL AUTHORITY COMMENT ON FILM ACCORD; 30/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Makes Hollywood History As First Film Shot Entirely With IMAX® Cameras; Grosses $41.5 M; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q EPS 13c; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 02/05/2018 – New IMAX documentary film “PANDAS” combines adorable animals and science problem-solving at The Tech Museum of Innovation; 14/03/2018 – Imax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) stake by 11,540 shares to 14,451 valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 29,506 shares and now owns 32,274 shares. World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was raised too.

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Donâ€™t Buy IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Until You Understand Its ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IMAX +2% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IMAX Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What IMAX Corporation’s (NYSE:IMAX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cineworld Group And IMAX Expand Partnership With Agreement For 15 New IMAX® with Laser systems In Regal Theatres – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering IMAX Corp (NYSE:IMAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IMAX Corp has $34 highest and $27 lowest target. $29’s average target is 37.31% above currents $21.12 stock price. IMAX Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, February 22. The stock of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by M Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. M Partners maintained IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) rating on Wednesday, February 20. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $27 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barrington.

More notable recent Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 44% – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 13, 2019 : JD, AAP, GDS, IIVI, EAT, AVYA, RUBY, BEST, CYD, ESTA, MGIC, MTNB – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fura Announces AGM Results and Upsize of Private Placement – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fura Provides Update on Ruby Transaction in Mozambique – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.