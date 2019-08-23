Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) Analysts See $-0.45 EPS; Keyw Holding (KEYW)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

Keyw Holding Corp (KEYW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.49, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 48 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 34 sold and decreased their positions in Keyw Holding Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 48.41 million shares, up from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Keyw Holding Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 24 Increased: 34 New Position: 14.

Analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to report $-0.45 EPS on August, 30.They anticipate $2.88 EPS change or 86.49% from last quarter’s $-3.33 EPS. After having $-0.42 EPS previously, Rubius Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 110,347 shares traded. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) has declined 39.46% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.46% the S&P500.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company has market cap of $810.85 million. The firm is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders.

Some Historical KEYW News; 04/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS ENC HOLDING CORP. OUTLOOK TO 'STABLE'; RATING 'B'; 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. On Share Option Scheme; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 08/03/2018 – DEER PARK ROAD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP REPORTS 19.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTCMarkets.com: ATHC) announces the launch of wholly owned Subsidiary FinBridge Holding; 08/05/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP – BALANCE OF PROCEEDS FROM FACILITIES TO BE USED TO REPURCHASE ALL/A PORTION OF 2.50% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE JULY 2019; 28/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DEERFIELD HOLDINGS CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO 'NEGATIVE' FROM CREDIT WATCH 'NEGATIVE'; RATING 'B'; 18/04/2018 – Ditech Holding Corporation Appoints Thomas Marano Chief Executive Officer And President; 15/05/2018 – TINGYI CAYMAN ISLANDS HOLDING CORP 0322.HK – ENTERED INTO PRODUCTS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH NATURE INVESTMENT GROUP AS SUPPLIER