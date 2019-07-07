Rubicon Technology Inc. (RBCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology Inc. 8 6.00 N/A 0.35 22.67 Trio-Tech International 3 0.27 N/A 0.09 37.07

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Trio-Tech International seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Rubicon Technology Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Rubicon Technology Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Trio-Tech International.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology Inc. 0.00% 2.8% 2.7% Trio-Tech International 0.00% 1.6% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1 beta means Rubicon Technology Inc.’s volatility is 0.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Trio-Tech International on the other hand, has 1.75 beta which makes it 75.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

27.7 and 25.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rubicon Technology Inc. Its rival Trio-Tech International’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.8 respectively. Rubicon Technology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trio-Tech International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rubicon Technology Inc. and Trio-Tech International has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.1% and 27.6%. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Rubicon Technology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.4% of Trio-Tech International’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubicon Technology Inc. -0.56% -0.13% -5% 3.37% 16.67% 1.01% Trio-Tech International 0.03% -3.05% 1.19% -27.56% -44.72% 28.09%

For the past year Rubicon Technology Inc. was less bullish than Trio-Tech International.

Summary

Rubicon Technology Inc. beats Trio-Tech International on 8 of the 10 factors.

Rubicon Technology, Inc., an advanced materials provider, develops, manufactures, and sells monocrystalline sapphire products for optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The companyÂ’s product lines include very thin, double-side polished windows as thin as 300 microns for 6 inches optical windows, and very large-area blanks and polished windows; round C-plane sapphire windows approximately 11 inches in diameter and A-plane windows approximately 18 inches in diameter with UV grade windows approximately 13.5 inches in diameter; and sapphire window blanks at 18 x 36 x 1 inches dimensions. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in Asia, Australia, North America, and Europe. Its principal customers include semiconductor device manufacturers and wafer polishing companies. Rubicon Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The companyÂ’s Testing Services segment provides stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature controlled chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel displays magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end semiconductor test equipment comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. Trio-Tech International primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.