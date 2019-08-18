Rubicon Technology Inc. (RBCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The two are both Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology Inc. 8 6.65 N/A 0.39 23.75 Applied Materials Inc. 43 2.88 N/A 3.57 13.84

Table 1 highlights Rubicon Technology Inc. and Applied Materials Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Applied Materials Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Rubicon Technology Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Rubicon Technology Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Applied Materials Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 3% Applied Materials Inc. 0.00% 46.4% 19%

Volatility and Risk

Rubicon Technology Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.81. Applied Materials Inc.’s 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rubicon Technology Inc. are 28.1 and 26.2 respectively. Its competitor Applied Materials Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Rubicon Technology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Applied Materials Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Rubicon Technology Inc. and Applied Materials Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Materials Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Applied Materials Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48.5 consensus price target and a 4.01% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.5% of Rubicon Technology Inc. shares and 80.9% of Applied Materials Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Rubicon Technology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Applied Materials Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubicon Technology Inc. 6.61% 11.94% 19.97% 12.07% 16.41% 16.33% Applied Materials Inc. -5.31% 8.08% 13.81% 24.67% 3.05% 50.79%

For the past year Rubicon Technology Inc. has weaker performance than Applied Materials Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Applied Materials Inc. beats Rubicon Technology Inc.

Rubicon Technology, Inc., an advanced materials provider, develops, manufactures, and sells monocrystalline sapphire products for optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The companyÂ’s product lines include very thin, double-side polished windows as thin as 300 microns for 6 inches optical windows, and very large-area blanks and polished windows; round C-plane sapphire windows approximately 11 inches in diameter and A-plane windows approximately 18 inches in diameter with UV grade windows approximately 13.5 inches in diameter; and sapphire window blanks at 18 x 36 x 1 inches dimensions. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in Asia, Australia, North America, and Europe. Its principal customers include semiconductor device manufacturers and wafer polishing companies. Rubicon Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. It offers products and technologies for transistor and interconnect fabrication, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, and electrochemical deposition; patterning, selective removal, and packaging products and systems that enable the transfer of patterns onto device structures; and metrology, inspection, and review systems for front- and back-end-of-line applications. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for TVs, personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and other displays, and other electronic devices. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.