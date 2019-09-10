Rubicon Technology Inc. (RBCN) and Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Comparison side by side

Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) compete with each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology Inc. 8 6.73 N/A 0.39 23.75 Teradyne Inc. 47 4.19 N/A 2.31 24.16

In table 1 we can see Rubicon Technology Inc. and Teradyne Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Teradyne Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Rubicon Technology Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Teradyne Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 3% Teradyne Inc. 0.00% 28.2% 16.2%

Volatility & Risk

Rubicon Technology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Teradyne Inc. has a 1.59 beta and it is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Rubicon Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 28.1 and 26.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Teradyne Inc. are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. Rubicon Technology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teradyne Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.5% of Rubicon Technology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Teradyne Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are Rubicon Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Teradyne Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubicon Technology Inc. 6.61% 11.94% 19.97% 12.07% 16.41% 16.33% Teradyne Inc. -3.81% 14.13% 14.34% 51.03% 28.94% 77.6%

For the past year Rubicon Technology Inc. has weaker performance than Teradyne Inc.

Summary

Teradyne Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Rubicon Technology Inc.

Rubicon Technology, Inc., an advanced materials provider, develops, manufactures, and sells monocrystalline sapphire products for optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The companyÂ’s product lines include very thin, double-side polished windows as thin as 300 microns for 6 inches optical windows, and very large-area blanks and polished windows; round C-plane sapphire windows approximately 11 inches in diameter and A-plane windows approximately 18 inches in diameter with UV grade windows approximately 13.5 inches in diameter; and sapphire window blanks at 18 x 36 x 1 inches dimensions. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in Asia, Australia, North America, and Europe. Its principal customers include semiconductor device manufacturers and wafer polishing companies. Rubicon Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. This segment serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The companyÂ’s System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. Its Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative robots for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, and LTE-A technologies; modular wireless test instruments for design verification test and production testing of wireless components; lab-in-a-box zSeries solution for design verification of RF power amplifier and smart device RF front end modules; and test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.