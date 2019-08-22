Rubicon Technology Inc. (RBCN) and IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Contrasting side by side

Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) and IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology Inc. 8 6.79 N/A 0.39 23.75 IPG Photonics Corporation 146 4.84 N/A 6.71 19.52

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rubicon Technology Inc. and IPG Photonics Corporation. IPG Photonics Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Rubicon Technology Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Rubicon Technology Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 3% IPG Photonics Corporation 0.00% 15.9% 13.7%

Risk and Volatility

Rubicon Technology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.81 beta. IPG Photonics Corporation’s 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.11 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rubicon Technology Inc. is 26.2 while its Current Ratio is 28.1. Meanwhile, IPG Photonics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Rubicon Technology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IPG Photonics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rubicon Technology Inc. and IPG Photonics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IPG Photonics Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively IPG Photonics Corporation has a consensus target price of $185, with potential upside of 48.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.5% of Rubicon Technology Inc. shares and 67.2% of IPG Photonics Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Rubicon Technology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.8% of IPG Photonics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubicon Technology Inc. 6.61% 11.94% 19.97% 12.07% 16.41% 16.33% IPG Photonics Corporation -8.82% -16.37% -23.31% -1.68% -41.59% 15.64%

For the past year Rubicon Technology Inc. was more bullish than IPG Photonics Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors IPG Photonics Corporation beats Rubicon Technology Inc.

Rubicon Technology, Inc., an advanced materials provider, develops, manufactures, and sells monocrystalline sapphire products for optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The companyÂ’s product lines include very thin, double-side polished windows as thin as 300 microns for 6 inches optical windows, and very large-area blanks and polished windows; round C-plane sapphire windows approximately 11 inches in diameter and A-plane windows approximately 18 inches in diameter with UV grade windows approximately 13.5 inches in diameter; and sapphire window blanks at 18 x 36 x 1 inches dimensions. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in Asia, Australia, North America, and Europe. Its principal customers include semiconductor device manufacturers and wafer polishing companies. Rubicon Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool for use in automotive, appliances, rail cars, and other sheet metal fabrication; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.