Rubicon Project Inc/The (RUBI) Valuation Rose While Driehaus Capital Management Upped Holding; Greenwood Capital Associates Has Cut Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rubicon Project Inc/The (RUBI) by 349.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.88M, up from 310,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Project Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 1.16M shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 13,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 53,148 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24M, down from 66,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 14.54 million shares traded or 118.21% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 1.38 million shares to 432,003 shares, valued at $20.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 245,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,218 shares, and cut its stake in Icf International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd owns 6,863 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Leisure Cap holds 0.95% or 17,751 shares in its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Inv invested in 12,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co Ma reported 131,618 shares stake. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). British Columbia Mgmt has invested 0.22% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 3,952 are held by Plancorp Ltd Liability. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 1,403 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation has 59,315 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. James Investment Inc has invested 1.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.22% or 12,544 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.48% or 563,940 shares in its portfolio. Pggm invested in 2.00M shares or 0.61% of the stock. Tctc Holding Limited Co holds 1.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 310,744 shares. Boston Partners holds 0.56% or 6.87M shares in its portfolio.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Eq Ind (VGK) by 10,700 shares to 190,069 shares, valued at $10.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 16,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).