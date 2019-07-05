Rubicon Project Inc/The (RUBI) Stock Price Rose While Matarin Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Destination Wealth Management Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Position by $646,947

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rubicon Project Inc/The (RUBI) by 59.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 55,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,214 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $901,000, up from 93,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Project Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.31. About 138,625 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 3,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,298 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.91M, up from 269,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $204.47. About 8.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is Why Choice Equities Capital Management Loves Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI): – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Rubicon Project Seems Like A Viable Project To Us – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Rubicon Project: Nascent Turnaround Prospects – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ad-tech firms drop as Google mulls Chrome ad changes – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rubicon Project Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 14, 2018.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 15,028 shares to 13,052 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,020 shares, and cut its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 12,136 shares to 233,898 shares, valued at $30.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,304 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Massachusetts Svcs Com Ma has 0.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7.89 million shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares reported 1.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 93,786 shares for 4.75% of their portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company has 1.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 53,473 shares. Culbertson A N Commerce Inc reported 76,526 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 2.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 173,436 shares. Newfocus Financial reported 7.3% stake. Yhb Inv, Connecticut-based fund reported 128,942 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp reported 55,640 shares. Essex Inv Management Co Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,527 shares. Corsair Cap Management LP invested in 0.38% or 6,527 shares. Advsr Mngmt Llc has invested 1.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Flippin Bruce Porter reported 1.6% stake. Ipswich Mgmt reported 48,125 shares. Barometer Capital accumulated 27,600 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After Month In Red, Stocks On A Roll Despite Trade Fears As Jobs Data Loom – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ask Our Experts 6/16/2019: Sage Advertising Advice Shared At Women Grow Leadership Summit – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: FaceTime Attention Correction Coming in iOS 13 – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.