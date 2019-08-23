Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Stock Price Rose While Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.24 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Westwood Management Has Cut Its Stake by $2.58 Million

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 41,843 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.51M, down from 43,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $880.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $25.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1780. About 1.53M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Though there’s no indication as to a leading contender, Amazon has visited all 20 location finalists for HQ2; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos instead of PowerPoints; 06/04/2018 – Amazon does have a natural advantage with its highest security clearance; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Trump says U.S. subsidizes Amazon for shipping; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Netgem launches SoundBox HD: New Smart Soundbar With Amazon Prime Video and Alexa Voice Control; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 207,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 425,784 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 633,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 243,857 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.97 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares to 169,650 shares, valued at $30.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 106,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha And Company Limited Liability has 2.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,046 shares. Highland Mngmt LP has 4,000 shares. Biltmore Wealth Ltd has 373 shares. Mai reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,095 shares stake. Columbus Circle, Connecticut-based fund reported 48,826 shares. Bangor National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.29% or 858 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management reported 0.48% stake. Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mathes Inc holds 4,181 shares or 3.79% of its portfolio. Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 2.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset Management One Commerce Ltd has invested 2.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beach Investment Limited Liability has invested 3.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Loomis Sayles & Lp invested in 1.54 million shares.

