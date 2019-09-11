Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Shares Rose While Harbert Fund Advisors Has Cut Holding by $5.08 Million; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its First Bancorp P R (FBP) Holding by $6.61 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 847,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 773,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 817,317 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 34.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 600,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90M, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 1.25M shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 05/03/2018 – OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.4% of First Bancorp PR; 02/04/2018 – First Bancorp PR Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Press Release: Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $42.87M for 12.35 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 161,000 shares to 869,110 shares, valued at $21.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 135,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 3,532 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Lc reported 203,216 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Sg Americas Secs Limited Com holds 0% or 11,361 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity reported 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested in 0.13% or 154,060 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 501,668 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Commerce New York invested in 0.04% or 27,295 shares. 104,700 are owned by Axa. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt accumulated 0% or 6,220 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Profund Llc stated it has 21,145 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 110,798 are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Qs Investors Ltd Company owns 500,309 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

