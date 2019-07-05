Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Shareholder Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Rose; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Market Valuation Rose, Barometer Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $561,150

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 207,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 425,784 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 633,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 66,936 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,050 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 61,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $89.76. About 330,923 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,476 shares to 24,110 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 190,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,005 shares to 23,525 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Semiconductor Etf (XSD) by 23,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

