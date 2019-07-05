Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Shareholder Roumell Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Comfort Systems Usa (FIX) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding by $4.92 Million as Shares Declined

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 70.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 964,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 403,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 204,781 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (FIX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 94,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 951,688 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.86M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 66,505 shares traded. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has risen 8.49% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500.

Analysts await Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 8.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.79 per share. FIX’s profit will be $31.34M for 15.07 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Comfort Systems USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold FIX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.84 million shares or 2.03% less from 33.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daruma Ltd Liability holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 520,316 shares. 27,716 were accumulated by American Gp. Panagora Asset reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Strs Ohio reported 20,200 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd holds 28,797 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 13,297 shares. Moreover, Piedmont has 0.02% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). The New York-based Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Jane Street Group Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). 127 were reported by Glenmede Na. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 166,709 shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation holds 3,942 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 161,238 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 12,700 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,611 shares in its portfolio.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE) by 53,345 shares to 310,823 shares, valued at $36.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 158,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 sale for $492,224 activity. The insider Krusi Alan sold 2,000 shares worth $95,700. Shares for $49,377 were bought by Mercado – Pablo G..

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.