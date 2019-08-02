Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Shareholder Manatuck Hill Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $477,600; Martin Investment Management Increases Holding in Sap Se (SAP)

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 19,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 87,642 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, up from 68,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $121.34. About 377,671 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 18/04/2018 – 10PEARLS BUYS KASH SOLUTIONS, A SAP ARIBA PARTNER; 24/04/2018 – SAP Awards Petrosoft as Top Innovation Partner; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-AFR: SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements; 08/03/2018 – GERMANY’S SAP SAYS HAS FINISHED INVESTIGATION INTO S.AFRICA CONTRACTS RELATING TO GUPTA-CONTROLLED FIRMS; 13/04/2018 – SAP Supervisory Board Extends Contract of Executive Board Member Stefan Ries; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Op. Profit EUR7.35B to EUR7.50B; 25/04/2018 – PowerPlan Named Finalist for 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – A Chain of Vulnerabilities to Hack SAP CRM; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 79,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 338,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 417,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 1.20M shares traded or 38.86% up from the average. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telaria Inc by 151,800 shares to 701,800 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC).

