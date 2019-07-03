Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Shareholder Harbert Fund Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $5.08 Million; Roosevelt Investment Group Has Cut Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $2.44 Million as Stock Price Rose

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 847,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 773,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 235,510 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 12,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25 million, down from 153,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 911,069 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 39,925 shares. Brookstone Capital has 1,863 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 135,084 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Prudential Plc invested 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsr Llc has 0.28% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 45,406 shares. 472,878 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited Company. 777 are owned by Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Advsrs Asset owns 139,292 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Mechanics Savings Bank Trust Department has 1,165 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 1,338 shares. 1 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Tdam Usa holds 0.27% or 19,758 shares. 2,520 are held by Gamble Jones Counsel. Beach Investment Mngmt Lc has 3.18% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 9,140 shares. Vestor Capital Lc stated it has 542 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,430 shares to 6,387 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 16,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc..

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Coal-Fired Power Plants Just Had Their Worst Month in Decades – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces the pricing of $700 million of 4.25% senior unsecured notes due 2024 – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Solar Energy Has Record Start to 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.12B for 22.79 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Will The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Zacks.com” published on April 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “34 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rubicon Project +1.8% as it nears EBITDA break-even – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Park Electrochemical Corp. (PKE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.