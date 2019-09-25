Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Share Value Rose While Perkins Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Shareholder Rafferty Asset Management Upped Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 53,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The institutional investor held 577,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 630,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $474.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 47,121 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 116.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 3,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 5,666 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $628,000, up from 2,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.58. About 128,120 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN COMBINED PHYSICAL AND SOCIAL ACTIVITY OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ENTRESTO VERSUS ENALAPRIL WAS EQUIVALENT TO A DIFFERENCE OF NINE YEARS OF AGING; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether safety data adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 03/05/2018 – ELI LILLY CANADA SAYS HUMALOG JUNIOR KWIKPEN IS APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA AND NOW AVAILABLE TO CANADIANS WITH DIABETES; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. Smiley Joshua L had bought 185 shares worth $20,067.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $5.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3,660 shares to 8,368 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 29,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,947 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.