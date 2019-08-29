Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Share Value Rose While Harbert Fund Advisors Has Cut Holding by $5.08 Million; Blume Capital Management Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $1.49 Million as Valuation Rose

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 847,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 773,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 161,498 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 28,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 110,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, down from 138,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 1.85 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 47,430 shares to 48,043 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comgest Glob Sas reported 4.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ohio-based Private Tru Com Na has invested 0.25% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Northeast Investment Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 11,126 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc reported 1.28% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ims Cap Mgmt has invested 0.39% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Founders Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.18% or 9,322 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Company owns 4,410 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.1% or 4.38M shares in its portfolio. 582,234 were accumulated by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc reported 44,382 shares. Holderness Investments holds 32,816 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Hartford Management holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 12,027 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division owns 27,748 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech accumulated 0.66% or 2.21 million shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 4,700 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.22 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.