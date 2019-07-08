Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Share Price Rose While Roumell Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position; Norwest Venture Partners X LP Stake in Mobileiron (MOBL) Decreased by $17.79 Million

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $663.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 351,088 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 34.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 09/03/2018 – Cortado Server 9.0 Enhances Features for Secure Management of Mobile Productivity; 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 20/05/2018 – Mobilelron Names Frédéric Gillant Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific; 02/05/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Securely Optimizes Customer and Employee Support with MobileIron; 06/03/2018 – MobileIron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 70.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 964,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 403,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 224,925 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018

Analysts await MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by MobileIron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Citigroup holds 27,630 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited invested in 0% or 77,342 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Indexiq Limited invested in 287,131 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Federated Inc Pa reported 0.03% stake. Parametric Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Prudential Incorporated has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Legal & General Group Public reported 2.04 million shares stake. Jump Trading Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 5.29M shares.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 34,240 shares to 221,610 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

