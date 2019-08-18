Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Share Price Rose While Harbert Fund Advisors Lowered Holding; Xilinx (XLNX) Holder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Decreased Holding

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 1,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 14,269 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81B, down from 16,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $105.46. About 2.59M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 847,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 773,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.31M market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 668,557 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Utilities Sector Etf (XLU) by 769 shares to 47,303 shares, valued at $2.75 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 28.05 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

