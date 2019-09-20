Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Market Valuation Rose While Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position by $364,500; Hanseatic Management Services Stake in Boeing Company (BA) Has Decreased as Stock Declined

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 97.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 6,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 160 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58,000, down from 7,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $378.92. About 3.71 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 60,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 365,034 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 425,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $503.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 455,139 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 40.66 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornercap Counsel Inc holds 0.04% or 935 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 3,592 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advisors Nc has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt reported 1,757 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 54,069 shares. Gam Ag owns 2,754 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Clark Cap Mgmt Gp owns 13,031 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has 3.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,260 shares. Highlander Ltd Liability has invested 1.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amarillo Savings Bank has invested 0.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 57,900 are held by Hikari Power Limited. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.51M shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Renaissance Tech Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 49,600 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Oregon climate group targets Boeing in hard-hitting cap and trade ad – Portland Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing (BA) Secures Navy Deal to Support P-8A Jet Program – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $403.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,710 shares to 13,770 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of The Rubicon Project Rocketed Higher Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CRUS, EGOV, SPWR and MYGN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rubicon Project +1.8% as it nears EBITDA break-even – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.