Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Holder Roumell Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $5.79 Million; Lomas Capital Management Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 325,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.20 million, down from 430,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $566.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $198.36. About 12.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Watch both days of Facebook CEO Mark #Zuckerberg testifying before Congress:; 23/03/2018 – Chief ‘s ‘hubris’ steered Cambridge Analytica towards Facebook scandal; 03/04/2018 – Facebook says it’s strict on privacy, but won’t extend European data standards to all markets; 10/05/2018 – Here are all the Russian Facebook ads that may have influenced the 2016 presidential election:; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s F8: Expect Plenty of VR/AR, Data-Sharing Updates, Mobile Gaming — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 22/03/2018 – Dow opens more than 250 points lower, Facebook drags tech lower; 26/05/2018 – ITALY’S CONTE COMMENTS ON PHONE CALL FROM MACRON ON FACEBOOK; 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg speak to European lawmakers about Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 70.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 964,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 403,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 501,240 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 69,354 shares to 535,514 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.10 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 91,939 shares to 838,525 shares, valued at $44.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 339,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).