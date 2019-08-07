Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Holder Roumell Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $5.79 Million; Rafferty Asset Management Maintains Position in Nvidia (NVDA)

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 24.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 45,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 233,595 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.94M, up from 187,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $150.99. About 1.84M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 70.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 964,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 403,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.59M market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 102,479 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 of the Hottest AI Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ADS, NVDA, GIS – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s What to Expect from Nvidia (NVDA) Stock in 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why NVIDIA Stock Jumped 16.4% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Ways the Trade War Will Continue to Affect Micron Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc by 280,661 shares to 12,481 shares, valued at $163,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 21,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,653 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Ltd has invested 1.41% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gemmer Asset Ltd reported 225 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.38% or 170,431 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny invested in 0.01% or 21,679 shares. Waters Parkerson & Co Ltd Company reported 0.03% stake. Comm Bancorp holds 0.05% or 21,720 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc owns 79,661 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,351 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 1.43 million shares. Lincoln reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Chem State Bank accumulated 2,080 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0.3% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). California-based Advisor Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bollard Grp Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Symphony Asset Mgmt Llc has 2,571 shares.