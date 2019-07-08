Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Holder Roumell Asset Management Has Cut Holding as Share Price Rose; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Valuation Rose, Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Cut Its Position by $697,851

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 4,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 821,665 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 70.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 964,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 403,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 291,019 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Lc owns 39,964 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf holds 0.02% or 7,758 shares in its portfolio. 67,630 were accumulated by Of Vermont. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability Company has 0.44% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 3,400 are owned by Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Lc. Andra Ap holds 0.34% or 72,400 shares. Whittier has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Inv Management Of Virginia Lc stated it has 20,915 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Swift Run Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,730 shares. 119,329 were accumulated by King Luther Capital. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 5.97% or 444,418 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 374,676 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 3,208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spinnaker holds 24,707 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,609 shares to 6,063 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Telephone & Data Systems, Automatic Data Processing and Motorola Solutions – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Technologies & Raytheon To Merge – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP Payrolls 102K, Trade Deficit Worsens: Countdown to Rate Cut? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ADP to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Weinstein Donald. Another trade for 3,121 shares valued at $418,155 was sold by Ayala John. On Tuesday, February 5 Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 6,035 shares. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42 million on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 1,614 shares valued at $236,629 was sold by Black Maria. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.30 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Rubicon Project Seems Like A Viable Project To Us – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Rubicon Project to Present at Financial Conferences – Business Wire” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Google will go light on ad changes – Stifel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.