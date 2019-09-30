RTW Retailwinds Inc. (RTW)’s Financial Results Comparing With DSW Inc. (:)

Since RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW) and DSW Inc. (:) are part of the Apparel Stores industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTW Retailwinds Inc. 1 0.00 24.46M -0.02 0.00 DSW Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RTW Retailwinds Inc. and DSW Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTW Retailwinds Inc. 1,906,172,069.83% -1.3% -0.3% DSW Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.4% of RTW Retailwinds Inc. shares and 0% of DSW Inc. shares. 1.8% are RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RTW Retailwinds Inc. 17.2% 23.16% -5.63% -29.9% -54.58% -22.97% DSW Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors RTW Retailwinds Inc. beats DSW Inc.

DSW Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories. As of October 5, 2017, the company operated 513 stores in 43 states; dsw.com, an e-commerce site; and m.dsw.com, a mobile site, as well as supplied footwear to 351 leased locations in the United States. DSW Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.