RTW Retailwinds Inc. (RTW) and Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Comparison side by side

Both RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW) and Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) compete on a level playing field in the Apparel Stores industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTW Retailwinds Inc. 2 0.09 N/A -0.02 0.00 Urban Outfitters Inc. 27 0.56 N/A 2.66 8.95

Demonstrates RTW Retailwinds Inc. and Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has RTW Retailwinds Inc. and Urban Outfitters Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.3% Urban Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 11.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.22 beta indicates that RTW Retailwinds Inc. is 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Urban Outfitters Inc. has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Urban Outfitters Inc. are 1.8 and 1.1 respectively. Urban Outfitters Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to RTW Retailwinds Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for RTW Retailwinds Inc. and Urban Outfitters Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Urban Outfitters Inc. 0 7 6 2.46

The upside potential is 106.61% for RTW Retailwinds Inc. with consensus price target of $2.5. Urban Outfitters Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31.86 consensus price target and a 40.48% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that RTW Retailwinds Inc. appears more favorable than Urban Outfitters Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.4% of RTW Retailwinds Inc. shares and 80.1% of Urban Outfitters Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Urban Outfitters Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RTW Retailwinds Inc. 17.2% 23.16% -5.63% -29.9% -54.58% -22.97% Urban Outfitters Inc. 3.3% 4.48% -19.83% -26.12% -45.82% -28.28%

For the past year RTW Retailwinds Inc. was less bearish than Urban Outfitters Inc.

Summary

Urban Outfitters Inc. beats RTW Retailwinds Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand. It also offers a collection of heirloom quality wedding gowns, bridesmaid frocks, party dresses, assorted jewelry, headpieces, footwear, lingerie, and decorations under the Bhldn brand; and lifestyle home and garden products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories under the Terrain brand, as well as operates food and beverage restaurant services. In addition, the company operates Free People retail stores that provide merchandise mix of casual womenÂ’s apparel, intimates, shoes, accessories, activewear, beauty and wellness products, home products, and gifts for women aged 25 to 30. It serves its customers directly through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs, and customer contact centers. As of August 15, 2017, the company operated 245 Urban Outfitters stores; 225 Anthropologie Group stores comprising Anthropologie, Bhldn, and Terrain brands in the United States, Canada, and Europe, as well as 130 Free People stores in the United States and Canada; and 12 food and beverage restaurants. It also engages in the wholesale business under the Free People brand that designs, develops, and markets young womenÂ’s contemporary casual apparel and shoes to approximately 1,900 specialty stores and select department stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.