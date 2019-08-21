RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (RTW) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; Tillys Has 1.2 Sentiment

Analysts expect RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. RTW’s profit would be $648,934 giving it 41.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, RTW Retailwinds, Inc.’s analysts see -125.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.67. About 29,377 shares traded. RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) has declined 54.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.58% the S&P500.

Tillys Inc (TLYS) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 53 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 44 sold and reduced their holdings in Tillys Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 19.17 million shares, down from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tillys Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 26 Increased: 36 New Position: 17.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. The company has market cap of $239.72 million. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. It has a 9.93 P/E ratio. The firm also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. for 568,090 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 418,300 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 0.52% invested in the company for 534,300 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.29% in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 693,103 shares.

Analysts await Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TLYS’s profit will be $5.90M for 10.15 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Tilly's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% EPS growth.

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. operates as a specialty women's omni-channel and digitally enabled retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $108.37 million. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its merchandise through a network of its retail and outlet locations, as well as online at nyandcompany.com and fashiontofigure.com.

