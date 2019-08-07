RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (RTW) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; TELSON MNG ORDINARY SHARES (SOHFF) Shorts Decreased By 10.75%

Analysts expect RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. RTW’s profit would be $648,938 giving it 48.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, RTW Retailwinds, Inc.’s analysts see -125.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 4,563 shares traded. RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) has declined 54.58% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.58% the S&P500.

TELSON MNG CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SOHFF) had a decrease of 10.75% in short interest. SOHFF’s SI was 8,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.75% from 9,300 shares previously. With 19,400 avg volume, 0 days are for TELSON MNG CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SOHFF)’s short sellers to cover SOHFF’s short positions. It closed at $0.22 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company has market cap of $30.67 million. The firm primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico; and the Campo Morado mine consisting of 6 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico.

