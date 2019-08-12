RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (RTW) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Lamprell plc (LON:LAM)

Analysts expect RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. RTW’s profit would be $648,938 giving it 44.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, RTW Retailwinds, Inc.’s analysts see -125.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.74% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1.76. About 67,525 shares traded. RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) has declined 54.58% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.58% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Lamprell (LON:LAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lamprell had 3 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 5. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. See Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 76.00 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 71.00 New Target: GBX 68.00 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 105.00 New Target: GBX 105.00 Maintain

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. operates as a specialty women's omni-channel and digitally enabled retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $114.21 million. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its merchandise through a network of its retail and outlet locations, as well as online at nyandcompany.com and fashiontofigure.com.

Lamprell plc, through its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore gas and oil, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company has market cap of 166.76 million GBP. The firm engages in the design and construction of new build jackup drilling rigs and multi-purpose liftboats; offshore construction activities, such as complex living quarters, wellhead decks, topsides, jackets, parts for FPSOs/FPUs, and other offshore fixed facilities; and fabricates packaged, pre-assembled, and modularized units, as well as accommodation modules and complex process modules for onshore LNG and downstream modular construction projects It also provides gas and oil contracting services, including land rig, rig refurbishment and maintenance, and site work services; engineering and construction services; and manpower supply and ancillary services. It currently has negative earnings.