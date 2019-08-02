Rtn (RTN) Holder Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Upped Its Position; Stonehill Capital Management Has Boosted Its P G & E Common (PCG) Stake by $101.82 Million

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.54M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 2.51M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Rtn (RTN) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 9,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 34,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, up from 24,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Rtn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $179.58. About 1.66 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 10,023 shares valued at $1.84 million was sold by Lawrence Taylor W. Shares for $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 208,137 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa accumulated 3,435 shares. Murphy Cap invested in 7,033 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,387 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,126 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors Incorporated owns 1,328 shares. Moreover, Harvey Mngmt Incorporated has 2.89% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 19,512 are held by First American Bancorporation. Sandler Capital Mngmt invested in 0.69% or 48,920 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 7,961 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Bank & Trust owns 0.22% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,276 shares. Sasco Capital Ct reported 217,605 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 0.15% or 1,917 shares. Axa reported 0.42% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 318,911 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon Company (RTN) CEO Tom Kennedy on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SFLY, RTN, OMN AND MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Callon Petroleum, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E Developments Bullish For Preferreds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E was aware of wildfire risk and did not address it – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E fights back against Elliott’s restructuring pitch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.