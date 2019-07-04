Rti Surgical Holdings (RTIX) Position Upped by Rutabaga Capital Management Llc; Ashfield Capital Partners Has Raised Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $3.12 Million

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX) by 54.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 322,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 911,417 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 589,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 32,075 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has risen 5.78% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Rev $69.9M; 28/03/2018 – Data Showcasing Strength of RTl’s Slmmetry® System in Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Published in The Spine Journal; 17/04/2018 – RTI International Announces Strategic Collaboration with Genomics Technology Company PierianDx; 27/03/2018 – RTI International Launches New Company to Commercialize Machine Vision Imaging Technology; 25/05/2018 – ORTHO RTI ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 28/05/2018 – URAL’SKIY ZAVOD RTI PAO UZRTI.MM SAYS DIVESTS 30% STAKE IN TYUMENREZINOTEKHNIKA; 10/04/2018 – NextDroid Selects RTI’s Connectivity Technology for Its State-of-the-Art Autonomous Systems; 20/04/2018 – DJ RTI Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTIX); 14/05/2018 – RTI International Announces Co-Investment with NovaQuest Capital Management in Research Technology Company Clinical Ink; 23/03/2018 – SEBI SAYS APPEAL RELATED TO RTI QUERY ON RIL VAGUE, NOT CLEAR

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 37,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,331 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, up from 56,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 3.90M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 10,497 shares stake. 1,200 are owned by Bessemer Group. Teton Advisors has 0.04% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 66,000 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Victory Mngmt holds 0.01% or 419,051 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2,135 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 15,696 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 11,771 shares. D E Shaw has 1.02M shares. Zebra Capital Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 15,644 shares. Moreover, Partners Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). 1.08 million are owned by Hillman. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 21,560 shares.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 110,875 shares to 288,279 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peak Resorts Inc by 75,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc..

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Davis R M Incorporated holds 145,349 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas reported 0.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tower Bridge reported 46,808 shares. 4,081 are owned by Essex Fincl Ser. Eqis Mgmt Inc reported 27,039 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.81% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 27,379 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Highland Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management invested 0.58% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Schroder Group holds 0.11% or 829,029 shares. Birch Hill Advisors Llc reported 9,046 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 781 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 61,562 shares. Pcj Invest Counsel Limited holds 13,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

