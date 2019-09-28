RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

This is a contrast between RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 3 5.00 56.26M -0.18 0.00 PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 22.69M -0.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and PAVmed Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and PAVmed Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1,784,106,044.27% -5.4% -2.5% PAVmed Inc. 2,306,128,671.61% 0% -226.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, PAVmed Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PAVmed Inc.

Analyst Ratings

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and PAVmed Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PAVmed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 72.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and PAVmed Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.5% and 12.7% respectively. Insiders owned 3.2% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.1% are PAVmed Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1.43% -0.7% -20.37% -1.39% -7.39% 15.14% PAVmed Inc. -4.72% -9.01% -21.71% 2.02% -34.42% 4.99%

For the past year RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. was more bullish than PAVmed Inc.

Summary

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. beats PAVmed Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.