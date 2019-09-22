RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 4 0.79 N/A -0.18 0.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -2.5% Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87%

Risk and Volatility

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.35. Nemaura Medical Inc.’s 109.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.09 beta.

Liquidity

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Nemaura Medical Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, and a 59.24% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.5% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.1% of Nemaura Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical Inc. has 70.32% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1.43% -0.7% -20.37% -1.39% -7.39% 15.14% Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32%

For the past year RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Nemaura Medical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. beats Nemaura Medical Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.